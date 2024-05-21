D-Black has reacted to accusations of him being one of the instigators of the breakup and marital mishaps between Fella Makafui and Medikal

The rapper went viral after a video of him lighting a cigarette for Fella in the club went viral on social media

In a series of tweets, he denied being one of the reasons Fella and Medikal's relationship had fallen apart

Ghanaian rapper and serial entrepreneur D-Black has found himself at the centre of the Medikal and Fella Makafui controversy. Accusations have been flying around, suggesting that he played a role in the marital issues between the couple. The accusations gained momentum after a video of D-Black lighting a cigar for Fella in a club went viral.

D-Black, Medikal and Fella Makafui Photo Source: fellamakafui, dblackgh

Source: Instagram

The video, which showed D-Black being close with Fella, sparked outrage from Medikal, who subsequently released a song titled Just in Case, throwing jabs at D-Black. Medikal made matters worse by calling D-Black "fake" after the latter promoted his concert at the O2 Indigo.

However, on May 20, D-Black took to Twitter to clear the air. In a series of tweets, he vehemently denied having any role in the marital crisis between Fella and Medikal. He clarified that he did not hand Fella the cigar roll but merely lit it for her.

D-Black further stated that he had not seen or spoken to Fella for close to two years and that she was only present at the cigar launch party for one of his clubs. He dismissed all allegations and speculations about any relationship with Fella Makafui, stressing that fans were merely trying to create a story.

Old video of Fella surfaces

In another story, Fella Makafui has been trending amid her marital issues with her husband, Medikal, who recently revealed giving Fella money to do surgery at her request.

This has caused a stir as Fella owns Simply Snatched, a product that ranges from slimming tea to waist trainers, promising to aid customers lose weight.

The actress often attributed her snatched waist to her products, and after being exposed by Medikal, an old video of her flaunting her belly as natural while advertising slimming tea is trending.

Source: YEN.com.gh