Serwaa Amihere has offered clarification on her surname and where she hails from

The GHOne presenter explained during an interview she did with Angel FM how she got the Amihere

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the surname of the broadcast journalist

An old video of Ghanaian broadcast journalist Serwaa Amihere offering clarity on her surname has surfaced online.

This video has emerged amidst recent reports by some people trying to explain how the name "Amihere" should be correctly pronounced.

The viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @sarpcessghcom showed the moment Serwaa Amihere cleared the air during an interview with Angel FM after being asked whether she was Nzema, to which she responded in the negative.

She said she was named after someone with that name hence putting to bed claims that she was an Nzema native.

The video of Serwaa Amihere offering clarity on her name has raked in over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the clarity Serwaa Amihere offered on her name.

Bernard Kwame derrick commented:

She is Ashanti and other tribe either ewe or Akuapem..

Nana Akua wrote:

She sounds like Ga-Adangbe

spidooo72 added:

She would say it if she’s Ashanti

Sleek Jay reacted:

Her twi like Ga or ewe

Samuel B indicated:

Her dad is an Ashanti and mom is ewe but on the same interview, she said she is an Ashanti.

Nana replied:

She is Asante n we r very proud of her,

MrMorgan replied:

her mum is a Ga, dats y,she dey sound like that

Lady tells Amihere how to pronounce her name correctly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian TikToker up made a video schooling Serwaa Amihere on how to pronounce her surname correctly.

The lady stated that she was drawn to the mispronunciation of Serwaa's surname when she saw many TikTok pages talking about her.

She added that people who come from Nzema do not pronounce her name the way she and everyone else do.

