A young lady with the surname Amihere has gone viral following her admonition to Ghanaians

In a video, she remarked that everybody makes mistakes but stressed the need for people not to rejoice when someone makes a mistake

Many people who commented on the video commended the young lady for how well she spoke

Christina Amihere, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, has sparked social media reactions following her admonition to Ghanaians.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young Ghanaian lady said that, as human beings, we are bound to make mistakes in our day-to-day lives.

She said the important thing was knowing how to address those mistakes and overcome their attendant challenges.

Her admonition comes after she responds to a question from a netizen, saying she is not going to comment directly on the trending video of a famous Ghanaian journalist.

"Your sister is in trouble, but this is life; everybody makes mistakes, but when mistakes happen, how you rise above them is what matters."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 70,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comment section praised the lady for her admonition, while others also wanted to find out the correct pronunciation of the name.

Felicia commented:

We the Nzema’s pronounce it Amuhyia but the whites changed it to Amihere My uncle is called Amihere

@Queenabenafoine_nurse commented:

I’m nzema too, I’m Nyameke

Manye Aforo reacted:

Another person says its pronounced Amihyie

YENPANG YENNITOAT YENNITOBIT added:

I love the way you carefully choose your words and garnish it comic to cause harmless to the hearer

quantitysurveyor2 added:

The pronunciation of the name is wrong. It’s “Ami-sheer”. Proud Esiama born here

Serwaa Amihere offers clarity on her surname

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere has offered clarity on her surname, which has surfaced online.

This video has emerged amidst recent reports by some people trying to explain how the name "Amihere" should be correctly pronounced.

Serwaa said she was named after someone with that name, hence, putting to bed claims that she was an Nzema.

