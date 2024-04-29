A video of a Ghanaian man talking about how Ghana's unemployment rate is impacting the life of his adult children has surfaced

He noted in the video that despite having four children who are all graduates, including a first class degree holder, none is employed

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the father's concern, with some offering solutions to the problem

Ghana's high unemployment rate has taken a tow many Ghanaians including the Presiding Member (PM) of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon Bright Paul Mintah.

In a video making rounds on social media, Hon Bright Paul stated that four of his children are jobless despite obtaining degrees from prestigious universities in the country.

Presiding Member of the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon Bright Paul Mintah

"One of them went to University of Cape Coast, obtained a first class but does not have a job," he said.

The concerned father, expressing his frustration over the situation stated that he invested so much in the education of his wards.

However, it appears his investment did not yield any positive result as all the four children remain jobless.

Netizens react to video:

The video has generated a flurry of reactions from netizens who saw the video.

@Edmond Gyamfi786 wrote:

"Without working experience how can he get a job. its a big No. the employer whats s cheap labour and after that youll learn on the job."

@Luke Newton wrote:

"He is a qualified accountant not a chartered accountant."

@jay_daddy7 wrote:

"How can a man with brain look at his 3rd&4th children going to university while the 1st&2nd are unemployed. Is it by force to be a salaried worker? What is the essence of 4yrs in university."

@Nana_Agyarko_Otafregya wrote:

"LinkedIn has loads of jobs... he is not serious."

@dente wrote:

"I advise my children to think about setting up their own businesses. My daughter is graduating this May and she wants to be a yams broker."

@Kuntsss wrote:

"It about time people finish university with job than to be looking for job after uni."

