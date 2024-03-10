Paul Akoto Agyemang is a Ghanaian living in the United Kingdom with the love of life

A Ghanaian in the UK has revealed that he worked for long hours daily when he arrived abroad to pay off his debt of £15,000.

Paul Akoto Agyemang said he had other plans involving his family, so he needed to pay off the debt quickly so his plans could materialize.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Paul Akoto Agyemang said he did several jobs and minimized his spending by using almost all his salary to pay off the debt.

Paul Akoto Agyenmang said after paying the debt, he brought his wife to join him in the UK

Ghanaian man works over 10 hours to pay travel debt

According to Paul Akoto Agyemang, when he left Ghana, he promised his wife that he would work hard to bring her to the UK so that she could join him within two years.

However, before he could bring his wife to settle as a family, he needed to pay the debt and put other things in place.

“I was determined to pay off the debt because I had promised to bring my wife from Ghana within two years. I worked tirelessly to settle that debt, and I had bills to pay as well.”

He worked for 14 hours every day to pay his debt, which affected how often he ate in a day.

“I worked at a car wash for four months and paid £1000 to clear the debt. I only ate once a day so I could settle the debt quickly and save. I became so lean, but I remained focused.

When asked if he would relocate to Ghana, Paul said he wanted to secure a better future for his children in the UK and then consider moving back to Ghana.

He hopes to return someday to set up a business.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Lady Takes Loan To Relocate To UK

In another story, Abena Mercedes, a Ghanaian TikToker based in the UK, shared the story of a fellow Ghanaian woman who moved to the UK seeking better opportunities but ended up in despair.

The woman, who remains anonymous, took out a loan with her mother's help to relocate but has been unable to secure the job she hoped for, leaving her unemployed, homeless, and struggling to feed herself.

She appealed to Abena Mercedes and TikTok users for assistance, highlighting her distress and the financial burden her situation has placed on her family back in Ghana.

