Ghanaian actor Agya Koo was recently spotted in a video driving his luxurious Infinity QR60 at top speed as he made his way to town.

The veteran actor, known for his affable nature and captivating performances on the big screen, was seen confidently handling the high-end vehicle like a professional driver.

Agya Koo Drives His Infinity QR60 Photo Source: real_agya_koo

Source: TikTok

In the video, Agya Koo appeared relaxed and comfortable behind the wheel of his prized possession, effortlessly navigating through the streets with ease. The Infinity QR60 is known for its impressive speed and agility, and Agya Koo wasted no time putting its capabilities to the test.

It was clear that Agya Koo was enjoying the fruits of his labour and was not afraid to flaunt his success to the world as he shared the video o his TikTok page.

Agya Koo as a star actor

Agya Koo has been a prominent figure in the Ghanaian movie industry for decades, and his talent and hard work have earned him a loyal following of fans both locally and internationally.

His performances on the big screen have been nothing short of outstanding, and his dedication to his craft is evident in the quality of his work.

It is no surprise that Agya Koo is living the good life and enjoying the finer things that come with success. Agya Koo has, on multiple occasions, flaunted his Infinity.

Source: YEN.com.gh