A Ghanaian living in the United Kingdom has shared why he believes he made the best decision in travelling out of Ghana.

Godfred said he has been in the UK for two years, but his life has changed tremendously, considering his earnings and all he has been able to acquire.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Godfred said he had always wanted to travel. He tried a few times before he got the visa to travel to the UK.

He said he was shocked after receiving his first job and salary. He converted the money into UK currency to Ghana Cedis and marvelled at what he took home each week.

"When I got my first salary, I converted it from Pounds to Ghana Cedis. It was about GH¢40,000. This was my weekly salary at the time."

Godfred said there is money in the UK, but getting a job is the biggest hurdle one needs to cross.

"Abroad is not for lazy people. When someone is lazy and travels abroad, they will change because you have bills to pay, and if you don't work, you can't pay them."

According to Godfred, he has several investments in Ghana due to his UK salary.

The UK-based Ghanaian said he does not intend to return to Ghana unless an employer can pay him about Gh¢50,000 each month.

Source: YEN.com.gh