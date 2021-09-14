The Achimota School and the Attorney General have dragged Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Nkrabea, the two Rastafarian students back to court

Achimota School argues that the High Court erred when it held that the school's regulations infringed on the rights of the boys

The school wants the Appeal Court to make the students comply with the school regulations if they want to remain in the school

Accra - Tyrone Marghuy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, the two Rastafarian students of Achimota School, have been dragged to court by the school and the Attorney General's department.

The boys had sued the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General for refusing to enroll them.

On May 31, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules of the school.

Rastafarian SHS students back in Court as AG, Achimota School appeal case Photo credit: Citinewsroom (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The school is arguing that, the court erred by declaring that the rules and regulations of the school regarding uniformity are unlawful and interferes with one’s religious rights.

For this reason, the new suit is asking the Court of Appeal to quash the High Court's judgement and order the two students to follow the rules just like all other students.

The Attorney General is of the view that the decision by Achimota School did not go against the boys' right to the education.

What happened to 2 rasta students in Achimota School?

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the Achimota School denied Nkrabea and Marhguy admission over their dreadlocks.

The refusal of the school authorities to admit the two students, caused the father of one of the Rastafarian students to take to social media to vent.

Raswad Menkrabea, the father of one of the boys who was not enthused about the school’s decision to turn away the students vowed to drag the school to court.

His post caused a lot of public uproar as most people shared discerning views on the subject matter.

