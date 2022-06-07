The Father of Tyron Marghuy of the Achimota School admission saga has accused the boy of inflicting deep wounds on his hands

Tereo Marghuy has posted a video claiming that his son, for many years, has been disobedient and constantly attacks him at the least provocation

He revealed that he did not want to pursue the case that eventually got his son the Achimota school admission because of his crude behaviour

The father of Tyron Marghuy, one of the Rastafari boys whose rejection into Achimota School grabbed stirred a massive public debate has posted a video showing severe wounds inflicted on him by the boy.

Tereo Marghuy said his son has for many years been disobedient and always tried to get physical with him at the least provocation.

“This is what Tyron has done to my hands, he spoilt his sister’s tablet this morning…

“He had an argument with his sister and I went over to ask him why and he just unplugged his laptop and walked over me and that’s what he has been doing all these years”, Tereo said in the video posted on Metro TV’s Twitter page.

He said what saddens him is that his mother seems to back his son’s violence towards him.

“He’s been doing this all these years which of course his mother tolerates. He even asked me one time, why is it that I don’t want anybody to have peace in this house,” he said.

In the 2:20s video, Tereo is holding up his left hand to show what appears to be deep cuts on his wrists which he says were inflicted by the wound.

It is not clear why his father would post a video to disclose the troubles he has with his son, however, he said it was the third time Tyron has assaulted him.

Tryon Marghuy and Oheneba Nkrabea, dominated the public discourse last year after the prestigious Achimota School rejected them because of their Rasta hairdo.

But the Marghuys took the matter to the high court and won a decision that compelled the school to admit both students with their hairdo.

Tyron is currently a student of Achimota School, but Nkrabea got a scholarship to study in another school so ditched the school.

When everyone thought the matter was settled, the Attorney General filed an appeal to reverse the High Court decision.

In the video in which Tereo Marghuy is accusing his son of assault, he revealed that he didn’t want to fight for his son’s admission because of his stubbornness, but he went ahead “because of humanity.”

On Twitter, the video has stirred mixed reactions.

@Therealjacinta3 asked:

"Who's the man of the house?" suggesting that the father didn't need to post a video about his disobedient son.

@Mustapha_Tc also said:

"Other parents not bringing the issues they face with their children doesn't mean they have a perfect relationship. Try acting and tweeting according to your name.

@erykahbs took the side of the man:

"I totally agree with this because sometimes mothers are really just enablers of bad characteristics and we all know no one likes discipline not as a hobby so you are right not all moms tho"

@MrLogic33313611 noted:

"Eiiii, Achimota school has been vindicated. So that's one of the people Achimota refused to admit? Very very bad temper. He did that to his dad?"

Mother Of Young Girl Who Was Nearly Sacrificed For Money Rituals By Father Speaks In Video

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh has reported that the mother of the 11-year-old girl whose father allegedly presented her to a witch doctor for money rituals has revealed that she suspected something sinister days before the man was busted.

Evans Oppong, the father, was arrested by police after the witch doctor called police to inform them about the grave plan. The child had been waiting innocently in a separate room before the police arrived and arrested her father who was sitting awkwardly during a fake ritual.

Speaking to GTV for the first time since the news of the man's arrest hit the public, the mother of the girl, Evelyn Kemeh, said although Evans was used to requesting to have his child over for visits, there was something strange about his last request.

