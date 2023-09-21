The 63rd SRC president of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been sworn into office

Yvonne Osei Adobea is the first female to occupy the position of SRC president in the school

She was sworn into office with her Vice President and other executive members for the 2023/2024 academic year

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has sworn in its first female SRC president, Yvonne Osei Adobea.

She was sworn into office alongside other elected SRC executives to lead the student body for the 2023/2024 academic year. She became the 63rd SRC president of the university.

A collage of Yvonne Osei Adobea swearing an oath and delivering her inaugural speech. Photo credit: @thats_nkay Source: Twitter

In her inaugural speech, Yvonne Osei Adobea mentioned some of the plans she and her team will execute during their tenure.

One of them is to undertake a project of constructing a 15,000-bed capacity hall for students.

"Conversations have been initiated to significantly enhance the University's insurance policy programme. The current benefits are outdated and fail to address the core issues confronting our safety. In the coming days, the SRC shall present comprehensive reforms regarding student benefits within a competitive and transparent framework to university management."

"The SRC has taken a pivotal step forward by engaging with a reputable investment firm possessing the capability to secure the university a substantial amount through a soft loan concession programme. This fund is earmarked for the construction of a new hall, adding a remarkable 15,000-bed capacity to our campus. We are committed to presenting this proposal to the university administration," she added.

Yvonne Osei Adobea wore a Kente kaba and a long skirt. The plain wine kaba was beaded, while the long skirt was woven in one of the many kente designs. She complemented her ensemble with a black bob wig. Her vice president wore a wine kaftan and had a neat haircut.

KNUST elects first female SRC President

On July 26, 2023, students of KNUST elected the school's first female SRC president in its 71 years of existence. Yvonne Osei Adobea beat five other contenders, all male, to win the election.

She got 8,282 votes, defeating her leading opponent, Abraham Rockson, who received 4,568.

