KNUST is celebrating Otumfuo as he marks his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene

The university, as part of its activities, organised a musical concert at the university

Many people who commented on the video congratulated the Asantehene on his 25th anniversary celebration

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in honour of the Asantehene, has set aside four days dubbed the Chancellor's Week to celebrate him for his exemplary leadership.

An event, dubbed An Evening With The Chancellor, kicked off on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, with a musical concert at the Great Hall in KNUST where Otumfuo and his wife, Lady Julia, were in attendance.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thepalaceview showed Otumfuo arriving at the event in the company of his wife, Lady Julia, in a Rolls Royce with a customized number plate.

Seated next to each other, Otumfuo and his wife were treated to some good tunes from the Kumasi Evangel's Choir.

After the event, the royal couple showed appreciation to the choir by going to the stage to shake hands with the choristers.

The King then displayed his humility as he shook hands with some of the students in the hall, who could not hide their joy over the beautiful gesture.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the excerpts of the musical concert had raked in over 200 likes and four comments.

Ghanaians commend Asantehene

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the Asantehene as he celebrates his 25th anniversary.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

Nana is humble, the students were delighted he shook hands with them

Francis reacted:

God save the King, God bless the King, God protect the King

Bohyeba commented:

Our king our chancellor y3y3 Nana Mma

Otumfuo lavish dinner party to celebrate 74th anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted a lavish birthday dinner to commemorate his 74th birthday anniversary celebration.

The ceremony saw dignitaries from the Ashanti Region and beyond converging at the Manhyia Palace on May 6, 2024, to celebrate the renowned King.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin were present a the event.

