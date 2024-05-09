Asantehene: KNUST Celebrates Otumfuo, Storms Musical Event With Lady Julia In Video
- KNUST is celebrating Otumfuo as he marks his 25th anniversary as the Asantehene
- The university, as part of its activities, organised a musical concert at the university
- Many people who commented on the video congratulated the Asantehene on his 25th anniversary celebration
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), in honour of the Asantehene, has set aside four days dubbed the Chancellor's Week to celebrate him for his exemplary leadership.
An event, dubbed An Evening With The Chancellor, kicked off on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, with a musical concert at the Great Hall in KNUST where Otumfuo and his wife, Lady Julia, were in attendance.
The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thepalaceview showed Otumfuo arriving at the event in the company of his wife, Lady Julia, in a Rolls Royce with a customized number plate.
Seated next to each other, Otumfuo and his wife were treated to some good tunes from the Kumasi Evangel's Choir.
After the event, the royal couple showed appreciation to the choir by going to the stage to shake hands with the choristers.
The King then displayed his humility as he shook hands with some of the students in the hall, who could not hide their joy over the beautiful gesture.
Watch the video
At the time of writing the report, the video of the excerpts of the musical concert had raked in over 200 likes and four comments.
Ghanaians commend Asantehene
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the Asantehene as he celebrates his 25th anniversary.
Nana is humble, the students were delighted he shook hands with them
God save the King, God bless the King, God protect the King
Bohyeba commented:
Our king our chancellor y3y3 Nana Mma
Otumfuo lavish dinner party to celebrate 74th anniversary
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted a lavish birthday dinner to commemorate his 74th birthday anniversary celebration.
The ceremony saw dignitaries from the Ashanti Region and beyond converging at the Manhyia Palace on May 6, 2024, to celebrate the renowned King.
Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin were present a the event.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh