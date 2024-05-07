Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, had wanted to attend Prempeh College for his secondary school education

But his dream was dashed by his uncle, Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, the Asantehene at the time

According to him, Prempeh II had arranged for him to stay away from the Manhyia Palace and thus sent him to Sefwi Wiaso to be educated

If not for his uncle's intervention, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II may have been one of Prempeh College's illustrious past students.

According to Otumfuo, he had bought all the items on his prospectus and was all set to attend Prempeh before his uncle, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, the then Hiahene, pulled the plugs at the last minute.

The Asantehene revealed this while addressing congregants and well-wishers at the Thanksgiving service for his 74th birthday.

Speaking of his childhood, Otumfuo indicated that he did not know his identity as an Asante royal until he was of age. His uncle, Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, who was the Asantehene at his birth, had arranged for him to stay with another uncle, the Hiahene, far away from Manhyia.

Why was Otumfuo sent to Sefwi Wiaso instead of Prempeh College?

When he completed his basic education, he had friends at Ash Town who attended Prempeh College and wanted to join them.

But after gaining admission and getting the things on his prospectus, his uncle, the Hiahene, stopped him at the last minute and sent him to Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region, where he lived with the chief and attended secondary school.

He explained that his uncles' move to send him away from Kumasi was part of their strategy to groom him to become a responsible leader and not a 'spoiled brat.'

Lady Julia shares the story of how Otumfuo wooed her

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, warmed hearts at her husband's 74th birthday celebration by sharing the enchanting story of how she met and became his partner.

She said she caught the king's attention while working as the Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Ecobank Ghana.

