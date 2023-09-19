A Ghanaian man was among a group of irregular migrants allowed entry to the US at a Mexico-US border

The Ghanaian man declared his nationality to a Fox News journalist who was reporting from the scene in Texas

The Ghanaian man was with other migrants travelling from countries like Chile and Brazil in South America

An unnamed man from Ghana was among several irregular migrants trying to enter the US illegally earlier this week.

A Fox News report on the cluster of foreign nationals trying to enter the US showed the man saying he was from Ghana.

The migrants were captured in a Fox News report. Source: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

The report from Del Rio, Texas, showed him with other black men hailing from places like Chile and Haiti.

A Fox News reporter was interacting with the migrants when the Ghanaian man mentioned the country he hailed from.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The migrants trying to enter the US illegally spoke languages ranging from English to Spanish and Portuguese, according to the Fox News reporter's interaction.

40 Ghanaians deported from US for various crimes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) received 40 Ghanaian deportees from the US in 2019.

They were deported for various offences, ranging from the trafficking of banned substances, assault, vehicle theft, burglary, fraud, domestic violence and immigration-related issues.

They arrived onboard a chartered flight, Omni Air International Boeing 777 - OAE 328, from the US

Ghanaian in Germany claims he doesn’t regret travelling through Libya

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has got tongues wagging after he went public on why he abandoned his home country in search of greener pastures abroad.

In a video on TikTok, the man said he was determined to get to Germany and remained unperturbed when he was deported on his first attempt.

Netizens who reacted to the video praised him for his courage, and some commended him for escaping poverty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh