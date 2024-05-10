A Ghanaian man was left in shock after a white woman approached him for money

In a video, the young man was captured searching for money in his bag to give to the woman

Netizens who chanced on the video were surprised that a white woman, who is from a supposedly rich country, would be on the streets of Germany begging people for money

A video of a white woman begging for money on the streets of Germany has left many in shock.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the white woman approached a Ghanaian man at a bus terminal to ask him for money.

The unidentified Ghanaian man, who looked perplexed, dipped his hands into a small bag to take money for the woman.

As the young man struggled to bring the money from his bag, the white woman suggested he turn the bag upside down and shake the money out.

Eventually, the Ghanaian man found some coins in the bag, counted and handed them to the white woman.

The white woman, who was dressed like a Muslim, because she wore a hijab, asked the young man for more, explaining to him that the amount he gave her was not enough considering what she needed the money for.

However, the young retorted that the money was all he could give her.

It is unclear what nationality the woman is of, but some reactions to the video shared by +Plus1Tv suggested that she was from Romania.

"I never knew in Germany too the white people beg for money," the caption of the video read.

Netizens react

Some netizens who came across the video were surprised to see a white woman begging in Germany.

The video had clocked over 4k likes and 111 comments as of the time of drafting this story.

Some reactions to the video have been compiled below.

user1030657823454 said:

"Masa she is from Romania."

Bernardo replied:

"She still got a white colour. Is the same way they see blacks they don’t care what country you from so far as you black."

Mama Lee657 also said:

"Romania bro."

Amount_money commented:

?Na As3m b3n koraaa ni."

carzanocarzano also commented:

"She said u hv a good heart in Spanish."

E_f_i_b_a said:

"A beggar with a choice."

Fabloso89 reacted:

"Not only there ooh but that’s their job and the money they send to their country will shock you."

rebeccaoseibons42 also reacted:

"is everywhere bro."

