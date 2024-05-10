A Ghanaian woman based in Norway has complained about the cold weather conditions in the northern European country

Kristsyan, as she is known on TikTok, in a video, said she was returning home to Ghana because she was tired of living in the cold

Her rant has attracted some reactions from netizens, who shared different opinions

A Ghanaian woman who moved to Norway has taken to social media to vent about the cold weather conditions in the northern European country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the middle-aged woman appeared to have become fed up with living in the harsh weather and expressed a desire to return to Ghana.

Kristsyan, the Ghanaian woman in Norway. Photo credit: Kristsyan.TikTok

Source: TikTok

She was captured ranting about the harsh weather conditions in Norway, which had snow falling in broad daylight, at the time she recorded her video.

From her video, it appears it is always winter in Norway because the snow was captured falling on the woman, known as Kristsyan on TikTok.

"What kind of a country is this? Honestly have given up on this country, I'm going back to Ghana. Look, snow falling at this time, and it's ice snow," she lamented.

Netizens react to her video

Kristsyan's video has attracted some reactions from netizens, who shared varied views on her plight.

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below.

timroger88 said:

"I will welcome you back home in Ghana. give the dates you are coming so that I can welcome you at the airport.. Cool down.You've made my day special day."

Nana Adjoa also said:

"come dear Snow is not good for Ghana light off as am typing come."

Mullar umar had this to say:

"Go ! The heat alone will send you back , you don’t keep quite n enjoy the snow."

Asante929 commented:

"Are u not feeling cold n u have this light dress on??

Ghanaian man relocates to Canada, complains about weather

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian who recently moved to Canada complained about the cold weather in the country.

The young man, identified as Nana Kwame, in a video on TikTok, said he would never have moved abroad but for the failed leadership in Ghana.

He consequently called out politicians in Ghana for making the country a living hell for the citizens to stay.

Source: YEN.com.gh