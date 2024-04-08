A young Ghanaian based in the US is being celebrated online after he shared news of acquiring his citizenship

In a video shared on TikTok, the young man, who goes by the name Simon Owusu, flaunted documents of his new citizenship

This now makes Simon a dual national holding Ghanaian and American Passports

A Ghanaian based in the US has taken to social media to express his excitement after becoming a citizen of his country of residence.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, mrowusucalifornia, the young man, identified as Simon Owusu, flaunted his citizenship document while waving the American flag with his left hand.

This latest acquisition now makes Mr Owusu a dual national with eligibility to hold Ghanaian and US passports.

In the video captioned "dual citizen, pray your visa is granted", a lady was heard in the background congratulating the young man for acquiring his US citizenship.

Although Mr Owusu did not disclose how he acquired his citizenship, a US-based Lawyer, Akua Poku, in an interview with YEN.com.gh said marriage is the easiest way for immigrants to become citizens of the United States of America.

"According to US immigration laws, once you get married to a US citizen as an immigrant, you qualify to apply for a green card soon thereafter and you may also be eligible to apply for US citizenship in 3 years by reason of your marriage to a US citizen", she said.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who chanced on the video have also congratulated Mr Owusu and shared in his glory.

The video had raked in over 1.2k comments and 128 likes at the time of drafting this story.

APINO PARKER commented:

I take tap into his blessings

Dellah Sheila also commented:

Awww congratulations dear, What God can not do does not exist

Real smylez also had this to say:

I tap into your blessings in the name of Adom nyame

Francis Nana Apetsi also said:

Waaaa woooo congratulations my brother.

