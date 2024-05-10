A Ghanaian solder is trending after he shared a video announcing that he had relocated to the US

He looked visibly excited in the photos of him in his new environment

Many people who reacted to the post also shared varied opinions on the matter

A popular Ghanaian soldier sparked a reaction on social media, sharing a video suggesting that he had left the country in search of greener pastures.

The young man, @raymondkwakusoldi, known by many on social media due to his physique, took to TikTok to share the news of his exit from Ghana.

Ghanaian Soldier rejoices as he relocates to the US

The video on his TikTok page had photos of him in the US in a happy mood and at his handsome best.

The soldier expressed delight in the video's caption by revealing that he is glad to have the opportunity to live and work in a different country.

"Good things gravitates towards good people. Sometimes its so easy to be caught up in life and focus on things we lack. Fill yourself only of positivity, become the person who'se worthy of things they're asking for. Abundance flow to people who embrace value.

Your present state is what will create your future, your dreams and aspirations. Raise your vibration and take care of your peace. Become the most valuable person you can think of. Focus on becoming more than acquiring. You create endless blessings once you become valuable," his caption reads.

The video had raked in over 400 likes and 13 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the photos expressed astonishment over the soldier's move to relocate to the US.

WICKED MAN HIMSELF stated:

Man come to Ghana let’s suffer here

Tijani Usman added:

Ray sup? you de remember me? we had interview the same day at Abidjan

RICH UNCLE MANUEL STINGO added:

Still obiaaa soldier

Runtown added:

I salute you Sar

Policeman joins transition challenge, braids hair, looks fresh as he relocates to US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a police officer had left many in awe as he joined the transition challenge to announce that he had also left the country.

He shared a video of his time in Ghana, where he was spotted wearing a police uniform under a tree.

Synonymous with the online challenge, the video switched to the young man's current reality, where he was spotted in the United Kingdom.

