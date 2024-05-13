An overly excited Ghanaian lady has celebrated her graduation from a university in the US in style

The lady, known on her socials as Chelsea Cocoa, danced to Bisa Kdei's Azongo hit song to the admiration of her faculty members on the dais

Netizens who saw her video on TikTok thronged the comments section to congratulate her

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to celebrate her graduation from a top university in the US.

The lady, identified on her socials as Chelsea Aprakuwah Diawuo graduated from Binghamton University in New York City with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, Miss Chelsea walked to the dais to receive her honours while pausing momentarily to showcase her dance prowess.

Miss Chelsea, who looked stunningly beautiful in her green graduation gown with a white and red sash to match, was captured boogying to Bisa Kdei's Azongo hit song

She exhibited her Azonto dance moves to the admiration of her faculty members and her schoolmates in celebration of her academic achievement.

Netizens congratulate her

Some netizens who chanced on her video trooped to the comment section to congratulate her on her graduation.

Butter Pecan said:

"I can see myself doing this."

Annabel also said:

"girlll you ateee."

Vera commented:

"Look at how the professors are very calm."

franscadell also commented:

"Congrats girl! Am graduating next month too. Can’t wait."

Kevin Sarfo reacted:

"You nailed it. Congratulations too."

ish_staytrendyy also reacted:

"My auntie ate , say congratulations."

akua had this to say:

"and the azonto smooth too."

