A young Ghanaian US Army officer has advised youth in Ghana to desist from selling their properties to move abroad

Speaking to SVTV Africa, the young army officer stated that it is much easier to make it in Ghana than abroad with the right mindset and capital

Netizens who came across the interview have commended their fellow countryman for his advice

A young Ghanaian who recently enlisted in the US Army has opened up about life abroad, cautioning the youth in his motherland against their quest to relocate even to the extent of selling their properties.

Speaking to SVTV Africa, the army officer said anyone making a good income in Ghana should not bother moving abroad, as they could afford a more decent life in their country than elsewhere.

The US Army officer, identified as Asomani, says any Ghanaian with GH₵150,000 in their account could easily make it there if they invested the money wisely, saying that "there are good things in Ghana.

"Ghana, it's a land of opportunities, you can make it over there. America is a land of opportunities, but Ghana is also a home to make if only you have," he said.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the newly recruited army officer said he is seriously planning to relocate back to Ghana after many years in the US.

He also said he could not fathom why people would sell their properties in Ghana to move abroad, describing it as an unwise decision.

"Don't sell your property and move to this country; you would be stranded and regret it. Even if you want to come, make sure you have something back home," Asomani said.

Despite this caution, Asomani says he fervently hopes and prays for every youth in Ghana to get the chance to experience life abroad for themselves.

Netizens react to the story

Ghanaians who came across the interview on SVTV's channel shared their opinion, some of which have been compiled below.

Adaboo Adaboo commented:

Smart you spoke our mind

Abdulai Fatawu said:

This guy has spoken and it's the reality. Thank you for that

Logistic Ofori commented:

I know this guy back in school. Solomon

Aziz Amadu posted:

Smart guy. Only few understands him.

