A Ghanaian woman identified as Sister Adiza has been granted asylum in the US

The elated woman was captured in a video thanking her lawyer and God for success

Netizens who came across the video congratulated her, with some inquiring about her Lawyer

A Ghanaian woman could not hold her excitement after she was granted asylum in the US.

In a video spotted online, the woman, with her headscarf on and looking like a Muslim, gracefully thanked her lawyer for securing her asylum.

Sister Adiza, looking excited after securing her asylum Photo credit: iamphilipesq/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She was identified as Sister Adiza, from Nima in Accra, by a commenter in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Again, commentaries from the video revealed that it took Sister Adiza's Immigration Attorney, Lawyer Philip Lights, nine months to win the asylum case.

Grounds for seeking asylum

It is unclear on what grounds the woman secured her asylum. However, there are five means by which a person who has fled from persecution to the US could be granted one.

The five grounds for seeking asylum in the US are race, religion, nationality, social group, and political opinion.

However, anyone seeking asylum must be in the United States before applying.

Most African asylees used the Brazil-Columbia-Mexico-US route to flee from dangers they claim to be facing in their countries to be refugees in the United States.

This does not, in any way, suggest that Sister Adiza used that route, as she could have become a refugee in the US through other means.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who chanced on her video posted on TikTok by @iamphilipesq, the Lawyer who represented her in the asylum case, reacted, sharing their views in the comments section.

Sister Adiza's asylum video had raked in more than 6.9k likes and 192 comments, as of the time of filing this report.

Some of the comments gathered are compiled below.

Princess Solomon reacted:

"is this sis adiza at nima near UN building."

iamphilipesq replied:

"Yes."

Kamelon—Tiger asked:

"How long did it take?"

babaessien1 HAJIA LOVE BABY also reacted:

"Lawyer Phillip, may Allah continue to bless and protect you, Aameen."

Kelly said:

"I’m so so happy for her and her family!!! Thank you for your dedication."

FAB also said:

"Congratulations. This is the kinda video I love seeing on this app. Thank you lawyer Philip and may God bless you."

