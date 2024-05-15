A young Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to vent about losing her personal belongings after her room was flooded during last Monday's heavy downpour

In a video, the lady cried while counting her losses in a room she recently moved in

The young lady, who is yet to be identified, shared the video of her flooded room on TikTok, in a seemingly "cry for help" attempt

A Ghanaian woman is in unconsolable tears after last Monday's rains flooded her room. A video online showed the young lady's room immersed in water with her personal belongings soaked.

The yet-to-be-identified lady said she had only recently rented the apartment, which looked like a single-room self-contained in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

She was captured crying while counting her losses and explaining what happened.

"I moved here not long ago, but look at how the whole place is flooded, including my bed and all my belongings are soaked. Oh God, why," the young lady said while crying inconsolably.

The caption of the video she posted on her TikTok account, @esiynotread, read "All my things are spoiled," with crying emojis communicating her sadness.

Rainfall caused havoc to businesses

It is yet to be confirmed which area the lady resides in; however, the mid-afternoon rainfall on Monday, May 13, caused havoc to businesses and properties in many parts of Accra.

It left hundreds of motorists stuck in traffic while many passengers got stranded, as a result.

Commuters spend overnight in traffic jam on Kasoa-Mallam road after downpour

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a traffic gridlock on the Kasoa-Mallam road persisted from Monday to Tuesday dawn after heavy rains.

The gridlock began after a downpour around 4pm on Monday, May 13, 2024, leaving many commuters frustrated and stranded as silt obstructed traffic.

Reports indicated that travellers spent over nine hours on the Kasoa-Mallam road as they tried to get home.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has already warned that there will be more heavy rain in the coming weeks.

The GMET consequently urged residents in low-lying areas to prioritise safety by moving to higher ground to avoid floods.

