The Kasoa-Mallam road witnessed one of the heaviest traffic congestion in recent times

Some reports indicated that some travellers spent over nine hours on the road as they tried to get home

The gridlock began after a downpour on Monday, May 13, 2024, caused silt to obstruct traffic flow

Traffic gridlock on the Kasoa-Mallam road persisted from Monday to Tuesday dawn after heavy rains.

The gridlock began after a downpour around 4pm on Monday, May 13, 2024, leaving many commuters frustrated and stranded as silt obstructed traffic.

Some people spent over nine hours in traffic.

Some reports indicated that travellers spent over nine hours on the Kasoa-Mallam road as they tried to get home.

"Sometimes I feel like Ghana is designed to frustrate the citizens because how are people in traffic for 4, 5, 6, 8, even 9 hours," one person commented.

Residents, including those working night shifts, had to navigate the waters to reach their homes. Several vehicles had also broken down on the road, according to reports.

Heavy-duty trucks bound for the Central and Western Regions were parked, and drivers were captured catching some sleep.

Earlier thunderstorm warnings

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has already warned Ghanaians to expect more rain and thunderstorms after a recent downpour.

The agency urged Ghanaians living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to move to higher ground during the rainy season to avoid being caught by flash floods.

A storm on Monday, May 6, 2024, led to some flooding in Accra and trees collapsing on vehicles across the capital.

There are concerns that the intensity of these rainstorms may be due to climate change affecting the country’s weather pattern, intensifying rainstorms and heat waves.

Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of increased heat in the next few months

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency warned residents in Ghana to prepare for increased hot weather conditions.

The agency said it expects temperatures to reach peak hotness on March 20, 2024, as temperatures increase over the next two months.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency also advised residents in Ghana to take several precautions, including wearing sunscreen and light clothing.

