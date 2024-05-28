The video of Blakk Rasta reacting to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's decision to become a Freemason has gone viral

This comes after he expressed his disappointment, saying the King of the Asantes should not have attended the Freemasons' event dressed in a suit

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions, with some agreeing with him

Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta has expressed his displeasure with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, over his decision to attend a recent event held by the Grand Lodge of Ghana Freemasons.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @el.kennetho2, Blakk Rasta, who was speaking on his afternoon radio programme on 3FM, voiced his discontent with the decision by the Asantehene to attend the event dressed like one of them.

Acknowledging that the Asantehene is a member of the secret organization set up to help people, Blakk Rasta said Otumfuo should known his role and attended the event dressed in Kente cloth instead of a suit.

Describing the actions by the Otumfuo as a disgrace, Blakk Rasta said Otumfuo was tarnishing the image of the Asante Kingdom.

"As a pan-Africanist, as a man who loves the culture of our great ancestors, I think Asanteman should start speaking with the Otumfuo," he said.

Blakk Rasta's rant comes on the backdrop of a recent event hosted by the Grand Lodge of Ghana to celebrate Otumfuo on his 25th anniversary as the occupant of the Golden Stool.

In his address at the event, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said he has no regrets about his decision to become a Freemason.

Ghanaians react to the comments

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions, with some agreeing with Blakk Rasta

Musahvic stated:

time has come that people doesn't fear to say the truth, irrespective of your caliber . the hardest truth,

Danny Boy reacted:

Meaning our king is under control

ericminta8 commented:

This has nothing to do with kingship rule. he has the right to join any religious association or any form of association he deems fit.

PastaRasta66 added:

Aaah is it the first time he is wearing suit

Ùncle Snow

Ah so people don’t have right to religion anymore?

Twene Jonas reacts to Otumfuo becoming a Freemason

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas called out the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for openly declaring his membership with the Freemasons.

He said Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a model and should conduct himself as such.

He urged the Asantehene to revoke his membership with Freemason and give his life to Christ.

