Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the Grand Lodge of Ghana to create lodges for women interested in joining the Freemason

He said the Grand Lodge of Ghana should begin considering an inclusive policy that would see women interested in the craft join

He noted that the positive impact of Freemasonry on men should be extended to women

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has proposed the creation of Freemason Lodges for women in Ghana.

He said the training and brotherhood the Freemason afforded men should be extended to women.

Otumfuo said it was time for the Grand Lodge of Ghana to discuss on creating a lodge for women.

Source: Facebook

He was speaking at a grand ceremony held in his honour on May 25, 2024, to mark his silver jubilee on the Golden Stool and in Freemasonry.

He said the Grand Lodge of Ghana was ripe enough to begin considering forming a grand lodge for females attached to the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

He cited the successful presence of female lodges in Liberia and those in England as proof of the viability of such a creation and its positive impact on women.

Freemasons honour Otumfuo

Freemasons from Ghana and worldwide gathered in Kumasi to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Grand Patron of the Grand Lodge of Ghana.

The celebration occurred at the Bro Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall on May 25, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by brethren from various grand lodges, including the Grand Lodge of Liberia, led by MWB Anthony W. Deline and the United Grand Lodge of England, represented by Most Worshipful Bro Charles William Stanley-Pierre.

Later, a large banquet was held at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Silver Jubilee Hall at Manhyia, where guests were feted to live music and a five-course meal.

Otumfuo express readiness to use Freemasonry to develop Ghana

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Opemsuo Radio, the Otumfuo, who doubles as the Patron of the Grand Lodge in Ghana, in his address, said he was determined to help play a crucial role in ensuring that Freemasonry would spearhead the development of the nation.

He also expressed readiness to help promote peace in the country and the continent.

Looking forward, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed his commitment to making Freemasonry beneficial to Ghana. He is also hopeful about the Grand Lodge's future growth and improved dedication from members.

Additionally, the Asantehene called for the Grand Lodge to expand its influence beyond its current areas of activity and reach regions that have yet to experience its initiatives.

Source: YEN.com.gh