A video of Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas criticising the Asantehene for being a member of Freemason has gone viral

In the video, Twene Jonas argued that it is not befitting of a King of such status to be associated with Freemason

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video as some supported Twene Jonas's claim while others defended Otumfuo

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian socialite based in the United States, Twene Jonas, has called out the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for openly declaring his membership with the Freemasons.

Twene Jonas, in a video making rounds online, stated that it is not befitting for a King of such status to be engaged with such associations and be proud of it.

Photos of Twene Jonas (L) and Otumfuo (R) Image credit: @Twene Jonas, Opemsuo Radio

Source: Instagram

In his opinion, Otumfuo Osei Tutu is a model and should conduct himself as such and not join such associations, which he (Twene Jonas) declared as a cult.

He, thus, entreated the Asantehene to revoke his membership with Freemason and give his life to Christ.

Watch video below:

Netizens react to video calling out Otumfuo for declaring his membership with Freemason

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions.

@JohnDoeRIP1 wrote:

"It’s very unfortunate hes a member of the Freemasons. People lookup to him to embrace our culture and ethics. This world ankasa everything is a lie from birth to death. Just live your life how you deem fit. I will not be surprised if he’s even part of the LGBTG community."

@Tunchigudah wrote:

"Ashanti’s are so hypocrite..they can’t even talk because it’s theirs . ashanti region would never develop."

@Bennett Suiade wrote:

"So he believes in Jesus after all? This guy is inconsistent."

@thepowderguy1 wrote:

"Instead of Ashanti’s to focus & say the truth they’re supporting him. Hhhmmm."

@QwameCyril wrote:

"This guy no Dey fear."

@yawAtopa wrote:

"But if curses work, I’m sure Twene Jonas will be dead long time."

Otumfuo toasts with Freemasons at special banquet at Manhyia

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that photos of a special banquet held at Manhyia Palace for Freemasons who travelled far and wide to honour Otumfuo Osei Tutu II have popped up online.

The great occasion was attended by brethren from the Grand Lodge of Liberia, led by MWB Anthony W Deline, the United Grand Lodge of England, etc.

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to this, as some commended Otumfuo for the honour while others said otherwise.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh