The video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's arrival during an event organised by Freemasons has gone viral

The King was greeted by the New Juabenhene with the Masonic handshake on the special occasion

Many people who commented on the video celebrated Otumfuo as he marked 25 years as Asantehene

One key feature of Freemasons is their handshake and special greeting, which helps them to be easily identified within the organisation.

Over the weekend, the Freemasons became the talk of the town as they converged at the Bro Otumfuo Sir Agyemang Prempeh II Masonic Hall at Nhyiaeso in Kumasi to pay homage to the King.

Otumfuo's unique handshake at the freemason event Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

A video that has since gone viral online showed the adorable moment Otumfuo arrived at the event in his customised 2024 Mercedes Maybach.

Befitting the status of a King, the New Juabenhene, Nana Kwaku Boateng III, a Freemason, was waiting to welcome him at the venue.

As soon as Otumfuo arrived at the venue, the New Juabenhene greeted him with a masonic handshake, often known as the Grip of the entered apprentice.

The video of the adorable moment, which highlights Freemasonry's uniqueness, has received over 200 likes and 21 comments.

Ghanaians celebrate Otumfuo

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post celebrated Otumfuo on his 25th anniversary as Asantehene.

Adom-ba Asante Krobea commented:

Wow! I really like this group.

Martinovic Takyi replied:

My King

Taurus Benjamin added:

Goosebumps all over me

Nana Antwi replied:

One day I will also become Grand Master

Thy Surya stated:

We hail you the great one.

Ametor Mawulolo reacted;

Piaw for freemason

Kwabena Yeboah wrote:

God bless Asanteman God bless my King piiiaaaww

Kwadwo Osei Hyiamang indicated:

So beautiful and majestic

Kofson Mensah added:

God bless New Juabenmanhene - Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III

Otumfuo's birthday to celebrate his 74th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II held a birthday dinner to commemorate his 74th birthday anniversary celebration.

The ceremony saw dignitaries from the Ashanti Region and beyond converging at the Manhyia Palace on May 6, 2024, to celebrate the renowned King.

Lady Julia, Asanteman, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings also attended the event.

