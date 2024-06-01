A businessman in Nigeria who allegedly kidnapped two friends, including a Ghanaian woman, has been killed

A businessman in Nigeria who allegedly kidnapped two friends, including a Ghanaian woman, has been killed.

The man, Andrew Amaechi Ochekwo, had Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh as his alleged victims.

Andrew Amaechi (C) has been shot dead after allegedly kidnapping two ladies

Ochekwo was reportedly shot and killed during an escape attempt from a police station.

He has reportedly not disclosed the locations of the two women he allegedly kidnapped.

"The man attempted to flee, and he was shot and killed by some individuals. Now, this man can no longer inform us of the current whereabouts of Celine and Afiba," reports stated.

Staged kidnappings in the past

There have been a number of fake kidnapping incidents in the past over the last few years.

In 2021, three people who faked a kidnapping incident in Takoradi were arrested.

The adopted father of the supposed victim reported that his child had been kidnapped, with the kidnappers demanding ransom.

The victim and accomplices reported to the police station the following day that they were joking.

Also, in the Western Region in 2021, a woman was caught up in a fake kidnapping and pregnancy scandal and arrested.

The woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, was slapped with two charges, including deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

Church of Pentecost elder kidnapped and released

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa who was kidnapped in October during a church service, was released and returned home alive.

This incident occurred after armed robbers disrupted a church service at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost, robbing congregants at gunpoint and kidnapping the Church's deacon.

The news was announced through a WhatsApp conversation, with the National Head Pastor expressing gratitude for his miraculous return.

