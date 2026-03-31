A video of a young Ghanaian man speaking about recently sacked coach Otto Addo and the Black Stars has gone viral

This comes after he predicted that the coach would be ousted and detailed the circumstances leading to his dismissal

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the young man’s prediction

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A young Ghanaian man has risen to prominence following the sacking of Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

The man had accurately predicted the circumstances that would lead to the dismissal of the 50-year-old.

Otto Addo sacked as Black Stars coach 72 days to world cup

Source: Getty Images

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @morgankuffour on March 29, 2026, showed the man speaking on Ezra TV, detailing that Otto Addo would handle his last game as Black Stars coach against Germany.

He claimed that the Ghanaian coach's fate had already been decided after the Black Stars conceded five goals to Austria in Vienna on March 27, 2026.

He stated that as a result, the Ghana Football Association had already started looking for a replacement and that Addo would be sacked right after the game against Germany on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Ghana vs Germany: Man goes viral over accusation prediction of Otto Addo's prediction. Photo credit: @Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images, @Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

Otto Addo's dismissal as Ghana coach

The young man has now become an internet sensation after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Otto Addo's dismissal as Black Stars coach.

The decision was taken just hours after Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to the four-time world champions in their second international friendly of the March international window.

It has been reported that an emergency meeting was held involving the FA, the Sports Ministry, and the coach, which ultimately led to the decision regarding his future.

The GFA confirmed the sacking of Addo in a statement, thanking him for his service to the country and wishing him well in his future endeavours.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo effective immediately. The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours. The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course."

Watch the TikTok video of the man's prediction below:

Reactions to Otto Addo’s sacking by GFA

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the coach’s dismissal.

LEGACY commented:

“Blame the players, not the coach. The players don’t want to sacrifice for their national team.”

Big Junior stated:

“Otto is sacked now. Confirmed.”

user5255639438300 opined:

“The technical advisor must take over immediately.”

Ohene Kinaata indicated:

“Why are you all saying the coach is not good? What about the players?”

kofi Ampomah_wiredu added:

“The president might have communicated, but if he does, then he will communicate it to the minister, and the minister will then communicate it to the FA president.”

Boahen Uche prophesies doom for Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the leader of Reign House Chapel International, Eric Boahen Uche, shared a doom prophecy about Ghana's Black Stars.

In a now-viral video on the TikTok page of @reignhousechapelint, the prophet attributed the national team's poor performance to the machinations of detractors.

Boahen Uche stated that he had a vision in which he saw some people taking the team somewhere in a bid to weaken them spiritually before the World Cup.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh