A man has been remanded into prison after inflicting multiple cutlass wounds on his pregnant wife.

The suspect, 42-year-old Ibrahim Anas was remanded by the Dambai Magistrate Court presided over by Dramani Alhassan on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The suspect says he was under the influence of the devil and his minions.

The state prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector S.K. Gavor, revealed that on May 28, 2024, Ibrahim Anas had attacked his wife on their farm in Banda in the Krachi Nchumuru District with a cutlass.

He said the police checkpoint at Banda at 8 am received a distress call about a woman screaming for help in the bush.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police found the woman in a pool of her own blood.

Her forehead, mouth, stomach, shoulder and hands were bleeding profusely from multiple deep cutlass wounds.

She was immediately rushed to the Banda Health Centre where her wounds were attended to and her condition stabilised before being moved to the Kpandai polyclinic in the Northern Region.

Chief Inspector Gavor said the suspect was subsequently apprehended and sent to the police station where his caution statement was taken.

Ibrahim Anas is reported to have admitted to committing the heinous crime and pleaded guilty.

According to him, he acted under the influence of “Satan and his fallen angels.”

The suspect would be arraigned on June 14, 2024, at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh