Josephine Mensah: Takoradi ‘pregnant’ woman finally meets GH¢50k bail conditions

Josephine Panyin Mensah has finally met her bail conditions

The Takoradi woman was granted bail on Monday, October 4, 2021

She is currently home and expected to reappear in court on October 14

The woman at the centre of the fake kidnapping and pregnancy in the Takoradi, Josephine Panyin Mensah, has finally met her bail conditions.

A report filed by 3news.com confirms that documents to help her make her bail has been worked on.

On Monday, October 4, 2021, a Takoradi Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu granted her bail GH¢50,000 with two sureties.

Takoradi ‘fake’ pregnant woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah Photo credit: AdomFM

Western Regional Director of the Lands CommissionCommission, Nana Kwampong Abuah II said the documents were brought on Friday, October 1, four days after the court granted the bail one to be justified.

He said after verification and signing of the said documents on the same day, the mother of the accused Agnes Essel came for them.

Josephine Panyin Mensah, who is currently home with her family is expected to reappear on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Josephine Mensah did not meet bail

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Josephine Mensah was unable to meet her bail of GHS50,000 with two sureties.

According to prosecutors, she did not meet the bail conditions set, and thus, could not be released to go home to meet her family.

Josephine pleads not guilty

In Josephine's first appearance in court, she told the court that she was not guilty despite claims by the police that she confessed to faking her kidnapping and pregnancy.

She was arraigned before a Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A in the Western Region.

She was slapped with two charges including deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

Takoradi woman will be prosecuted

Prior to being arraigned in court, the acting Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has said the Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, will be prosecuted for faking pregnancy and kidnapping.

According to ACP Ofori, action may be taken against her because she wasted the resources of the police by creating a fake story and sending the police on a fruitless assignment.

In a Citinews report, he said looking at the development closely, there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court to face the law.

