Appiah Stadium Vibes With White Man in Germany, Lies That He Is Mahama’s Son, Video Sparks Reactions
- Appiah Stadium has caused a stir online after a video of his interaction with a white man in Germany went viral
- This comes after he told the young white man that he is the son of Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on his utterances
Social commentator and political activist Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, triggered reactions online following his encounter with a white man.
It all happened after he travelled to watch Ghana’s friendly game against Germany in Stuttgart and decided to visit a friend at his workplace.
The now-viral video on TikTok showed the moment he engaged the white man in a conversation.
In a bid to impress him, Appiah Stadium, who appeared delighted that the man already knew he was a popular figure in Ghana, claimed to be the President’s son.
“I am the son of the President, Mahama’s son,” he said confidently.
The facial expression of the white man after the remark suggested that he did not believe what was said.
Appiah Stadium then went on to praise the young man, describing him as a nice person and even shook hands with him.
At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.
Watch the TikTok video below
Appiah Stadium responds to claims about Germany trip
Appiah Stadium has also responded to claims about his trip to Germany to watch the World Cup.
In a video, he explained that his trip to watch the match between Ghana’s Black Stars and the German national team was self-funded, adding that he personally covered all travel expenses.
He further rubbished claims that the trip was sponsored by President Mahama, noting that he had visited several countries across the continent before choosing to join other fans in Stuttgart for the match.
He appealed to critics to stop spreading falsehoods about him in a bid to create disaffection.
Reactions to Appiah Stadium’s encounter
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with some criticising his decision to tell the white man that he is Mahama’s son.
yaw dwarkwaa stated:
I get that you are close to Mahama, but trolling and informing that young man that you are the son of the President is just wrong. I hope you listen to my advice, sir. We all admire your content, but be guided on when to make certain utterances and understand the context.
PRESIDENT stated:
“God will bless you, Mr Appiah.”
Ibrahim Mahama rejects gift from Appiah Stadium
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium showed appreciation to Ibrahim Mahama after his trip abroad by presenting him with a special gift.
He purchased a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6; however, the gesture was declined by President Mahama’s younger brother.
Appiah Stadium said the trip was fully funded by Ibrahim Mahama, and as a way of saying thank you, he bought him the sleek device.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.