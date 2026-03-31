Appiah Stadium has caused a stir online after a video of his interaction with a white man in Germany went viral

This comes after he told the young white man that he is the son of Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on his utterances

Social commentator and political activist Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, triggered reactions online following his encounter with a white man.

It all happened after he travelled to watch Ghana’s friendly game against Germany in Stuttgart and decided to visit a friend at his workplace.

Frank Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, lies to the white man that he is the son of President Mahama Photo credit: Appiah Stadium/TikTok, John Mahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

The now-viral video on TikTok showed the moment he engaged the white man in a conversation.

In a bid to impress him, Appiah Stadium, who appeared delighted that the man already knew he was a popular figure in Ghana, claimed to be the President’s son.

“I am the son of the President, Mahama’s son,” he said confidently.

The facial expression of the white man after the remark suggested that he did not believe what was said.

Appiah Stadium then went on to praise the young man, describing him as a nice person and even shook hands with him.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below

Appiah Stadium responds to claims about Germany trip

Appiah Stadium has also responded to claims about his trip to Germany to watch the World Cup.

In a video, he explained that his trip to watch the match between Ghana’s Black Stars and the German national team was self-funded, adding that he personally covered all travel expenses.

He further rubbished claims that the trip was sponsored by President Mahama, noting that he had visited several countries across the continent before choosing to join other fans in Stuttgart for the match.

He appealed to critics to stop spreading falsehoods about him in a bid to create disaffection.

Social commentator and political activist Appiah Stadium travelled to Stuttgart to watch the Ghana Black Stars face the German national team. Photo credit: Appiah Stadium/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Reactions to Appiah Stadium’s encounter

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with some criticising his decision to tell the white man that he is Mahama’s son.

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

I get that you are close to Mahama, but trolling and informing that young man that you are the son of the President is just wrong. I hope you listen to my advice, sir. We all admire your content, but be guided on when to make certain utterances and understand the context.

PRESIDENT stated:

“God will bless you, Mr Appiah.”

Ibrahim Mahama rejects gift from Appiah Stadium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium showed appreciation to Ibrahim Mahama after his trip abroad by presenting him with a special gift.

He purchased a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6; however, the gesture was declined by President Mahama’s younger brother.

Appiah Stadium said the trip was fully funded by Ibrahim Mahama, and as a way of saying thank you, he bought him the sleek device.

Source: YEN.com.gh