A 31-year-old gold dealer has apologised to his family and Ghanaians for staging his own disappearance.

Kwadwo Kyei Amanim was reported missing on May 11, 2024, after family and friends could not find or reach him anywhere.

The gold dealer was found in his girlfriend's house.

His sudden disappearance had caused his family so much distress they feared the worst may have happened to their son.

The incident was reported to the Awaso police command in Bibiani and a search was carried out for him.

He was found days later lodging with his girlfriend and was handed over to the Awaso police.

Amanim was consequently charged with causing fear and panic when he appeared before the Bibiani Circuit Court presided over by Justice Joshua Caleb Abaidoo.

He pleaded guilty and begged the court for clemency.

He was fined 50 penalty units, amounting to GH₵600 or face a three-month prison sentence.

Amanim paid the fine and signed a two-year bond of good behaviour with a six-month prison term with hard labour if breached.

Amanim following the trial apologised to his family and the public once again for causing them distress.

He said he did not know what came over him to act in that way and was truly sorry.

Meanwhile, his father said his son’s behaviour has brought his family and community disgrace and begged for forgiveness on his behalf.

“He is not irresponsible. It is due to unforeseen issues and situations that this has occurred. Please forgive him," he said.

