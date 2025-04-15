Dan Katz, popular as Big Cat, is a renowned American internet personality and co-host of Barstool Sports' podcast, Pardon My Take. Despite his public presence, he has maintained a relatively private relationship with his wife, Stephanie Maloney, an American law practitioner. What else is known about Dan Katz's wife?

An old photo of Stephanie Maloney and Dan Katz (L) and Katz during the UFC 281 event i 2022 (R). Photo: @chicagoagent/Flickr, Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Dan Katz's wife, Stephanie Maloney, is an American law practitioner.

Stephanie studied law at Notre Dame Law School .

. She is the Chief of Staff and Senior Associate Chief Counsel at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Centre.

at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Centre. Stephanie Maloney and Dan Katz are parents to three kids : two sons and a daughter.

: two sons and a daughter. The couple keeps their relationship and children's lives private.

Stephanie Maloney's profile summary

Full name Stephanie Maloney Katz Gender Female Date of birth 15 June 1985 Age 39 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence Montclair, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Loyola University, Notre Dame Law School, Emory University Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Dan Katz Children 3 Profession Law practitioner

Dan Katz's wife, Stephanie Maloney's biography

Stephanie Maloney was born on 15 June 1985 in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. She is 39 years old as of April 2025, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. The American lawyer prefers to keep a low profile, and there is no public information about her parents and siblings.

Stephanie Maloney graduated from Loyola University, Maryland, with a B.A. in Political Science and a law degree from Notre Dame Law School, where she was the Symposium Editor of the Notre Dame Law Review. She also graduated from Emory University with a master's degree in theology.

Stephanie Maloney's career as a lawyer

Stephanie Maloney is the Chief of Staff and Senior Associate Chief Counsel at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Centre, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce litigation arm. She handles various legal matters in this role, including environmental and energy litigation.

Stephanie held the role of Chief of Staff and Counsel in the Environment and Natural Resources Division at the U.S. Department of Justice. In this position, she led litigation strategy, supervised case development, and facilitated communication with agency clients on high-priority matters.

She also represented the government in a range of environmental and natural resource law cases.

Dan 'Big Cat' Katz supports Paddy Pimblett of England during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Before that, Maloney worked as an associate in the Appellate and Critical Motions Practice Group at Winston & Strawn LLP. Her role concentrated on briefing and strategy in complex commercial and appellate disputes at the federal and state levels, including merits and amicus filings to the United States Supreme Court.

The American lawyer has also worked as a law clerk for the Honourable Stephen J. Murphy, III of the Eastern District of Michigan, and the Honourable Edith Brown Clement of the Fifth Circuit.

Big Katz's relationship with Stephanie Maloney

Dan Katz and Stephanie Maloney are known for keeping their relationship private. While Dan has not publicly confirmed his marital status, it is widely assumed that he is married to Stephanie Maloney, whom he affectionately calls Lady Cat.

The two have chosen to keep their relationship private, so precise details regarding their wedding have yet to be revealed.

Stephanie Maloney and Dan Katz's kids

Dan and Stephanie are parents of three children: two sons and a daughter. Their first son, born in June 2019, was announced by Big Katz on X, sharing his newfound fatherhood experience.

They welcomed their daughter in May 2021. Yet again, the American podcaster expressed his joy on his social media platform.

Dan and Stephanie Maloney welcomed their youngest child in May 2023. The podcast host posted on X (Twitter) about his arrival, stating:

Baby boy has arrived. Mom and baby are doing great. I cried my eyes out again. Best thing in the world. Someday, when he's older, we'll watch back Rough and Rowdy 21 and have a good laugh about how I almost missed his birth because Shizzat Da Rizzat was in a retirement bout.

Dan Katz has often intended to give his children a normal upbringing away from the public eye.

FAQs

Who is Dan Katz's wife? His wife is Stephanie Maloney, an American law practitioner. How old is Stephanie Maloney? The American was born on 15 June 1985 and is 39 years old as of April 2025. Where does Stephanie Maloney hail from? The law practitioner was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. What does Stephanie Maloney Katz do for a living? She is the Chief of Staff and Senior Associate Chief Counsel at the U.S. Chamber Litigation Centre. Where did Stephanie Maloney study law? She studied law at Notre Dame Law School. When was Stephanie Maloney and Dan Katz's wedding? The two prefer keeping details about their relationship private, so their wedding information is not public. How many children does Dan Katz have? Dan and Stephanie are parents to three kids: two sons and a daughter.

Dan Katz's wife, Stephanie Maloney, is an American law practitioner. The couple is parents to three kids: two sons and a daughter. They prefer to keep their personal life, especially their relationship and children, away from the public eye.

