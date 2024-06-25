A video of Charles Taylor showing off his beautiful home has sparked huge reactions on social media

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak player also used that opportunity to show the trophies he won during his playing days

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video showered praises on him

A former player of Ghana's senior national team, Charles Kweku Taylor, is living a fulfilled life and has taken to social media to make it known.

This comes after he posted a short clip of himself on TikTok to flaunt his home.

Charles Taylor flaunts trophies and house in video. Photo credit: @charlestaylor719/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The adorable video showed Charles Taylor alone in his living room in a Black Stars jersey, standing close to the area where his trophies, which he had won in his illustrious football career, were kept.

The video then zoomed in on other parts of the living room to capture the beautiful interior decor, furniture and big television set.

The video, which proves that Charles Taylor is enjoying life after retirement, had raked in over 5,000 views and 160 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to Charles Taylor's video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section were glad to see Charles Taylor in good spirits.

Arsenal the Gunners commented:

Champion player our legend

KIVGJHAY indicated:

Am I the only one who hasn't seen Charles Taylor before??

majesty indicated:

When I was young around 2003-2004 there I saw Charles Taylor in my dreams I went to Sunday school to testify, time flys.

Waist Minister Sterling indicated:

Ei u this, I never see u before!! U play the dadesen match some?

Papee commented:

Charles Taylor, forever young. just say u make obolo small

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

he is rich

John Paintsil flaunt house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that retired Black Stars player John Paintsil showed off his stunning mansion and fleet of cars in a TikTok video.

In the video, the former West Ham player can be seen singing as he walks around the house's compound.

The compound looked serene, with luxurious brown tiles, showing the retired footballer's success and hard work over the years.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh