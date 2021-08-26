The wedding ceremony of a Nigerian woman and a Ghanaian man has stirred many reactions on social media

People said they really loved the way the culture of the two lovers reflected in their marriage ceremony

After the man and his groomsmen had danced to a Ghanaian song, another slide showed the couple vibing to Burna Boy's My Baby song

The traditional wedding ceremony between two people of different cultures is always a lovely thing to behold.

In a video shot by @maxwelljennings and posted on Instagram, a couple identified as Reggie and Princess Omruka seized attention.

The wedding ceremony is much fun to watch. Photo source: @maxwelljennings

Too much wealth

One of the videos in the collection posted showed the husband in his kente as Burna Boy's song My Baby played on.

As the new wife approached her husband, the man pulled off the ceremonial veil covering her as he began to spray the woman dollars. Other men joined the show of wealth.

Watch the video below (swipe for second clip):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments. Below are some of the reactions:

shezzdavids said:

"Love the mix of cultures in this one."

_iyanu said:

"The joy and happiness wey I dey feel right now hen, you go think say na me dey do wedding."

thesurpriseplanner_ng said:

"A very rich weeding."

v3rna_dewbabby said:

"The wedding I’ve been waiting for."

bakeens said:

"Beautiful celebration....God bless their home and keep."

kelvinia_bee said:

"Wow love their energy... congratulations to them."

