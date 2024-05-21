Former Ghanaian football star, Charles Taylor has been spotted bonding with his beautiful daughter

Charles Taylor shared a video of himself and his daughter eating fried yam chips and meat at the Legon campus of the University of Ghana, where she is currently schooling

Netizens who chanced on the video thronged the comments section to praise him for raising a beautiful daughter

Ex-Hearts and Kotoko footballer Charles Kweku Bismark Taylor has shown off his beautiful daughter to his followers online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghana Premier League legend was spotted having a lovely father-daughter moment after he visited her at the Legon campus of the University of Ghana, (UG), where she is currently schooling.

Charles Taylor and his daughter

Source: TikTok

The young lady, whose name is yet to be identified, looked exactly like the photocopy of her dad, as the resemblance was too obvious for anyone to notice whose daughter she was.

Charles Taylor and his beautiful daughter were captured seated on a plastic chair enjoying fried yam chips and meat.

While enjoying their meal together, Charles Taylor playfully described his daughter as a foodie.

"She likes food too much, this is my daughter if you don't know. This is my daughter, don't think bad for me. Look at the way she is chewing the meat, she no show like ewuraba koraa oo," he playfully said.

The daughter laughed and said that it is rather her dad who likes food.

Ghanaians praise him for raising a beautiful daughter

Some Ghanaians who came across the video shared by Charles Taylor on his TikTok page praised him for raising a beautiful daughter.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

Don Pesewa said:

"In my view the best player to ever grace the local scene,in his prime he was the best player in Ghana.wow,what a player.."

Ato Big Future also said:

"she got the spitting image of you."

Land Surveyor reacted:

"Your daughter is beautiful."

Akwadaa kotoro also reacted:

"Charles AB Taylor I like your daughter…smile."

Have Jesus commented:

"God bless you and your daughter. The legend Charles Taylor."

Zienzy also commented:

"Serious DNA paaa."

Legend of Ghana Premier League

Charles Taylor is considered by many as one of the greatest players to ever grace the Ghana Premier League (GPL), with a career spanning over a decade,

He played for Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko before joining Etoile du Sahe in 2004.

Charles Taylor won four GPL titles between 2000 and 2003, three with Accra Hearts of Oak and one with Asante Kotoko. He also won the African Super Cup with Accra Hearts of Oak in 2001.

On the national front, Charles Taylor was a silver medalist with the Ghana U-20 team at the 2001 Africa Youth Championship in Ethiopia.

He made 41 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring nineteen goals.

Charles Taylor currently serves as a pundit on Accra-based Angel FM after retiring from football many years ago.

Charles Taylor reveals how Hearts of Oak curtailed his move to Juventus

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Charles Taylor revealed how his former club Hearts of Oak curtailed his move to Italian side Juventus.

Many football fanatics have wondered why Taylor failed to sign for a European team

However, the former Black Stars forward in explaining the reason on the Delay Show on Saturday, March 2, 2019, said Hearts of Oak is the reason why he couldn't play in Europe.

