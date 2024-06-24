Michael Essien has switched up his look, cutting down his bushy hair and giving his beard a clean shave

The former Black Stars player shared the video of his latest look on his Instagram story, and he looked better than his previous look

In the video, the football icon was getting some work-out done as he energetically rode a treadmill and simultaneously recorded himself

Celebrated former Black Stars and Chelsea FC star Michael Essien has taken his fans by surprise with a dramatic transformation. The footballer, who often rocks bushy hair and a rough beard, opted for a fresh, clean-shaven look.

The football icon shared his new appearance via a video on his Instagram story. In the clip, Essien can be seen energetically working out on a treadmill as he records himself. The new look has changed his appearance, with some fans saying that he looks even better than before.

This transformation comes amid troubling news for Essien. Recently, reports emerged that he was set to lose two of his luxurious mansions located in East Legon and Trassaco. The Daily Guide reported that a Ghanaian High Court's commercial division had ordered these properties to be auctioned off. This development has stirred significant concern among fans of the football legend.

Despite the unsettling news regarding his properties, Essien's latest video showed him in very high spirits and in excellent health. He has yet to publicly comment on the reports of his financial situation.

Sammy Kuffour speaks on Essien's situation

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Sammy Kuffour shared his opinion on the rumours of Michael Essien being broke after a court ordered the sale of his two mansions.

Sammy Kuffour, in an interview, dismissed the reports that the former Black Stars midfielder is broke. He also criticised Ghanaians for having negative thoughts about successful people in Ghana.

In another video, the former Chelsea player looked very happy as he and his former teammate answered the trivia quiz. Many people who thronged the comment section of the video expressed joy in seeing the retired footballer.

