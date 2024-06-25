Abedi Pele has been spotted in a throwback video showing off his mansion and expensive cars years after retiring from football in 1998

The video dates back to the 2000s when Abedi Pele appeared on Bola Ray's lifestyle TV show Paradise, giving him an exclusive tour of his abode.

The former Black Stars captain showed the inside of his mansion with numerous cars, including a Mercedes Benz that cost $80,000

Legendary Ghanaian football icon Abedi Pele flaunted his opulent lifestyle in a throwback video years after retiring from football.

The video, which dates back to the 2000s, featured Abedi Pele on Bola Ray's popular lifestyle TV show Paradise, during which he gave an exclusive tour of his magnificent mansion and impressive car collection.

Abedi Pele, who is regarded as arguably Ghana's most prominent football figure, hung up his boots in 1998. However, his life after football has been anything but ordinary. The video revealed a side of the former Black Stars captain that many fans might not have seen before.

In the video, an amazed Bola Ray is taken on a journey through Abedi Pele's lavish home. The mansion has a great interior and features trophy cabinets of Abedi's football achievements. He also has photos of his kids, Jordan, Dede, and others, on the wall.

The maestro's car collection was one of the most impressive things in the video. Among the numerous vehicles, he showed Bola Ray a sleek vintage Mercedes Benz with a $80,000 price tag. Abedi Pele detailed how much he loved the vehicle and why it was his favourite. The maestro also had a 2007 Land Cruiser, which he said he bought in 2006, showing how influential and connected he was.

