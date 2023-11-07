John Paintsil, in a video, showed off his mansion and the vehicles in his compound, singing praises

The ex-footballer was in a white top and a pair of sweatpants as he roamed the beautiful compound in a grateful mood

Ghanaians in the comment section were happy to see the footballer living healthy and well

Former Black Stars player John Paintsil, in a TikTok video, proudly showed off his stunning mansion and a fleet of luxurious cars parked in his compound. The video not only revealed his impressive real estate but also showed Paintsil's love for God as he sang happily to the glory of God's name.

Ghanaian football legend John Paintsil Photo Source: johnpaintsiljeonjumanjp4

Source: TikTok

In the video, John Paintsil could be seen wearing a simple white top and a pair of sweatpants as he took a stroll around his beautiful compound while singing.

The compound looked serene, with luxurious brown tiles, showing the retired footballer's success and hard work over the years. Paintsil's fleet of cars was impressive. There was a Bentley, Benz and other luxurious brands on show.

Ghanaians flocked to the comment section of the video to express their joy and admiration for Paintsil's achievements. Many were quick to note how well he appeared and how much he seemed to be enjoying his retirement from professional football.

John Paintsil warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

LION JONAS said:

May God richly bless you more and more; long life, better health and more success are your portions champion

LADY ROSELYN commented:

Thank you for always looking out for us. God bless you abundantly.

Gladys Darko reacted:

is that your voice.if so you have a good voice for singing

wanlapisco said:

The first time I saw u,u came to my shop at Tema and u looks so humble and even dashed us some money

