The latest from Kennedy Agyapong and Anas Aremeyaw Anas' court case has thrown social media into a frenzy

A video of the NPP politician bragging about his wealth and plan to sue the investigative journalist has popped up online

Scores of netizens thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the development of the legal feud between Kennedy Agyapong and Anas

Reports indicate that an Essex County Superior Court in New Jersey had ruled that Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong must pay $18 million to Anas Aremyaw Anas in damages for defamation.

The feud between Anas and Kennedy Agyapong has lingered since the COVID-19 era.

In a video that has resurfaced after their court case, the politician was captured bragging about his wealth and ability to conquer Anas with the law. He said,

"I have money to sue you and pay the best lawyer in America. I'll strip this boy naked. Whatever money I have to pay. He should wait and see..."

It appears the tables have turned following the recent update on the Anas and Ken Agyapong court case.

According to Professor Stephen Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, Ken Agyapong for remittitur, a court order that reduces an excessive jury verdict or damage award, but was denied.

The resurfaced video has got many Ghanaians reflecting on Anas' journey battling Kennedy Agyapong's deep pockets and political clout.

What happened between Kennedy Agyapong and Anas?

Anas filed a suit in 2022 in New Jersey against the former Assin Central MP for making defamatory comments about him.

This happened after the firebrand politician in a 2021 interview on The Daddy Fred Show, an online programme made certain comments portraying Anas as a thief and criminal.

He remarked that Anas was responsible for the murder of fellow investigative journalist Ahmed Suale and the deaths of multiple Chinese nationals in Ghana.

Anas who was not too pleased with the comments sought redress arguing the accusations severely injured his reputation.

In his defence, Agyapong claimed that his remarks were made during a political dispute and were not meant to be taken literally.

Anas 'shows face' in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anas Aremeyaw Anas showed up in court, without covering his face.

Pictures and videos from a US Court showed the purported identity of Anas Aremeyaw Anas who appeared to be in a calm and composed mood.

He had braided hair, wearing medicated glasses, and was dressed casually in a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers.

