A lady has been nabbed for allegedly trying to steal a huge sum of money from a mobile money shop

According to narrations in a video trending on TikTok, the lady was caught on CCTV footage stealing GH¢40,000 from the shop

In the video, the young lady was subjected to ridicule and shame by the crowd at the scene of the alleged robbery

A young Ghanaian lady has become the subject of public ridicule and disgrace in the Eastern Region after she was caught stealing.

The young lady was reportedly caught on CCTV allegedly stealing GH¢40,000 inside a mobile money shop in Nkawkaw.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the shop owner and some traders close to the scene were heard pouring invectives on the lady while calling her all manner of names.

Wearing an all-white straight dress, the young lady, whose identity is not yet known, was held for several hours inside the shop after she was nabbed.

The lady, perhaps feeling shy of her action, was captured frantically trying hard to cover her face while the name-calling and insults kept coming at her.

"Live and coloured. a female has been caught trying to steal GH¢40,000. As a young lady, like you what are you going to do with GH¢40,000?" a male voice was heard in the video saying.

Another male voice was heard shouting at the young lady to remove her hands from her face so everyone gathered at the scene could see her for who she was.

Other voices heard in the video threatened to mercilessly beat the young lady to serve as a deterrent to others like her.

It is unclear what eventually happened to the lady as the video posted on TikTok by @ndc067 ended abruptly without any sign of whether she was sent to the police station or left off the hook.

Buying needless stuff

Netizens who came across her video said the young lady would have spent the money on needless stuff. Others also said the hardship in the country is what pushed her into that alleged criminal act.

@MORD said:

"The saddest thing is, she will use to buy wig and cloths."

@Adépå GüdâØnē also said:

"No be her, the economy hard."

@Kevin Swagson commented:

"The owner of the money will also be in hardship mode after that and might even kill himself …. Just a mobile money merchant."

@Nancy Bella also commented:

"Oh but 40,000 is too much."

Woman caught attempting to buy GH¢6000 worth of items with counterfeit money

A middle-aged woman has reportedly been arrested for attempting to defraud some market women with fake money.

According to the caption of a trending video, the woman attempted to buy GH¢6000 worth of items from the traders with counterfeit money at Bolgatanga.

But for the timely intervention of some elders in the market, who rescued and sent her to the police station, the woman would have been lynched.

