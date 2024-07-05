A middle-aged woman has reportedly been arrested for attempting to defraud some market women with fake money

According to the caption of a trending video, the woman attempted to buy GH¢6000 worth of items from the traders at Bolgatanga

But for the timely intervention of some elders in the market, who rescued and sent her to the police station, the woman would have been lynched

A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has been nabbed by the police in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region for reportedly attempting to buy some goods with counterfeit money.

In a trending video post on X (formerly Twitter), the unidentified woman is purported to have bought GH¢6000 worth of items from an unnamed trader in the Bolga market with fake money.

The woman in the cuffs being matched to the police station Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X

Source: TikTok

Her arrest created a scene at the market, attracting both traders and customers to rush to the place where she attempted her failed nefarious act.

As captured in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman was shoved around by the market women who appeared incensed by her attempt to defraud one of their colleagues.

But for the timely intervention of the elders in the market, the woman would have been manhandled, considering how angry the traders looked in the trending video.

While the traders surrounded and kept shoving her around, the woman removed a mobile phone from her bag to call for help.

The elders in the market later matched her to a nearby police station after saving her from the angry crowd.

Social media users react to the video

Netizens who came across the video posted on X by @eddie_wrt reacted, with many suggesting that was not her first time engaging in such an act.

@ooomycota said:

"She go be busy waaa."

@StaggarSterllin also said:

"Her cup full be that."

@KWESINYARKO24 wrote:

"It just fake money so are people all over shouting as if she killed someone. Just gh600."

@stuuuuped_idgaf commented"

"She might not even know oo hmmm."

Mobile money vendor in tears after he was tricked into accepting papers as cash

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a mobile money vendor has been defrauded after a customer gave him pieces of paper as cash.

He said when the customer gave him the money he countered and checked it to ensure that it was genuine.

However moments after depositing it into the customer's mobile wallet, he realised that the money had changed into paper.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh