A Ghanaian lady claiming to be the former employer of self-acclaimed Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith has revealed the circumstances leading to his dismissal from their organisation.

In an online video, the young woman indicated that Chef Smith engaged in inappropriate conduct, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

She said Chef Smith was an ardent womaniser who harassed his co-workers at work.

Former employer details circumstances leading to his dismissal

According to the woman who was ranting on social media, he was entrusted with a prominent position at work. However, he used the position to harass women in the organisation.

The former boss further accused Chef Smith of being a fraudster who deceived employers and employees.

She indicated that at some point while working at the organisation, Chef Smith brought in some ladies to be hired.

He had deceived the ladies into thinking that the restaurant that employed him was his cooking school, where he was bringing them for training but intended to lure them to bed.

"And at a point when he wants to sleep with you, and you refuse, he gets rid of you," she said.

She stated that this continued for a long time, leading to the organisation losing many of it female staff. It wasn't until later that she discovered the truth and parted ways with him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of former employer dropping details of Chef Smith

Netizens who saw the post expressed shock over the video.

@Sumaiya Suma Zakariya wrote:

"Hmmmmm."

@Yhaarh Faraday wrote:

"I remember this issue paaa, the allegations came in when Chef was getting to the end of the cookathon and people actually defended him oo. And also he was sacked from that resort."

@Stacy D. Mawuse wrote:

"There are many Men likes his type in our society and our work places, how many young women haven't experienced this growing up? It almost has become a normal! My Son works at a very popular hotel, he is always complaining about the managers immoral act."

Chef Smith cries for psychological support after cook-a-thon scam: "I need help"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith has appealed for psychological support.

In an interview, Chef Smith told Serwaa Amihere that he needed psychological help following his cook-a-thon scam.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the video, with some calling him out and others sympathising with him.

