Dr Likee has explained why he has chosen to work with colleague actor Lil Win despite their past misunderstandings

The actor said the rationale was to promote unity and also boost investor confidence in the Ghanaian movie scene

Videos of Dr Likee and Lil Win on set recently went viral on social media, with Ghanaians expressing excitement

Popular Ghanaian actor Dr Likee, also known as Ras Nene, has disclosed why he decided to work with fellow actor Lil Win despite their past misunderstandings.

Dr Likee explains why he has decided to work with Lil Win despite their past issues. Photo source: officialdrlikee, officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

According to him, the collaboration is aimed at promoting unity in the movie industry and helping to build investor confidence in Ghana’s film sector.

He noted that when there was unity in the industry, foreign investors would not fear injecting their money into local movies.

The two actors were recently seen on set together, shooting scenes for a new movie. A video from the shoot went viral online, showing them walking along a street while engaging in a humorous exchange.

The scene got fans excited, with many expressing surprise that the two had teamed up after years of tension between their two camps.

The two actors have not always been on good terms. Their feud started when Lil Win publicly claimed credit for the success of several Ghanaian YouTubers and content creators.

He said his support had opened doors for many of them. His comments caused friction, especially with Dr Likee, whom he claimed he was better than.

Over the years, the tension between their camps was undeniable. There were moments when they appeared at the same events, and fans could sense the awkwardness.

Dr Likee said he chose to put the past behind him and work with Lil Win to help the industry grow and also to set an example for younger actors who look up to the two veterans.

The actor said he hoped that there would be more collaboration between himself, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Agya Koo and other Kumawood veterans in future.

Dr Likee is a famous Ghanaian actor. Photo source: officialdrlikee

Source: Twitter

Dr Likee, Lil Win's collaboration stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users to Dr Likee's explanation of why he is working with Lil Win again.

Obedo1 said:

"Dr Likee you are so good, God will bless you Please I want to see you do more."

Adwoaaddaimununkum wrote:

"I'm happy you're back together."

INGR commented:

"Can't wait to see this show, wallahi. Seeing this pair together is great."

SouthwardTwist said:

"Lil Win is just minding his own business. He seems not ready to mingle too much. It will take time for him to be comfortable."

Kwaku Manu praises Lil Win's acting skills

Lil Win's colleague, Kwaku Manu,recently praised his acting skills as he recalled their early days together on movie sets.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumawood star recollected their chemistry and how effortless acting came for the actor.

Kwaku Manu also noted that he believed there was no Ghanaian actor that could gel with him at the same level as Lil Win.

