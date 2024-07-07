A pretty Ghanaian lady got the shock of her life after she decided to surprise a man she loved dearly

She purchased a vehicle and decided to surprise his lover with it, only to find out that he had been cheating all along

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman has been left heartbroken after she found out a man she loved dearly had been cheating on her all along.

The young Ghanaian lady discovered the bitter truth when she decided to surprise her lover.

Photos of a devastated woman

Source: Getty Images

As a loving girlfriend, she took a loan and purchased a vehicle for the man. But before handing it over, she subjected him to a loyalty test, which he failed abysmally.

The lady invited the Street Traffic team, who called her lover and asked him to mention the name of his girlfriend, who had instructed them to deliver a surprise to him.

Unfortunately, he mentioned the name of another woman, thus, failing the test.

Lady disappointed after lover mentions another lady's name as his girlfriend

The lady, who was in disbelief, said that she suspected her lover was cheating but gave him the benefit of the doubt.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian lady who got a loan to surprise lover

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comment section to sympathise with her.

@SIR MANUEL 24/7 wrote:

"But the girl is really good girl ooo, she is not even angry upon all this."

@Shatta Tina wrote:

"Awwwwww sad. I feel her pain."

@Mrs Boakye wrote:

"Nananom straight cus no gree fr anyone the year."

@BRAINY wrote:

"In fact this lady good and mature. may God give you a perfect match man."

Source: YEN.com.gh