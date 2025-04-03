Kyekyeku, in a video, performed Kelvynboy's 2019 hit single Yawa No Dey, which featured M.anifest on stage at an event

The young actor received a poor reception from the large crowd, who were not enthusiastic about jamming to the song

The poor crowd reception to Kyekyeku's musical performance at the event triggered laughter among many Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Bismark Ofori, popularly known as Kyekyeku, has courted attention after a video of him surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young protégé of Kumawood actor Dr Likee was spotted performing Kelvynboy's 2019 hit single Yawa No Dey, which featured 2017 Ghana Music Awards' Best Rapper and Hip-Hop song of the year award winner, M.anifest, on stage in front of a decent large crowd.

Despite his best efforts to produce energetic music performances and entertain the crowd full of young people, Kyekyeku, who recently collaborated with veteran Kumawood actor Lil Win on a movie, did not receive the reception he had been accustomed to in other areas of Ghana.

The crowd at the music event was not enthusiastic about jamming to the song being performed by Kyekyeku, with many of them silently watching him. Others also kept their attention glued to their mobile phones in what was an awkward moment for the actor, who continued to sing and dance on the stage.

Since becoming a big movie star under the tutelage of Dr Likee in recent years, Kyekyeku has sometimes shown that he possessed musical talents like his close friend and fellow actor 39/40, who has ventured into the Ghanaian music industry and released a few songs.

In 2024, the comic actor earned an acknowledgement from Stonebwoy after some fans urged the BHIM Nation boss to sign the actor after he composed a comedic rendition of his classic 2015 hit single, Mightylele.

Below is the video of Kyekyeku getting a poor reception from a crowd during his music performance at an event:

Kyekyeku's music performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

John Boadi commented:

"Why dem get problem plus kyekye anaa😂?"

Gabby said:

"Why is no one cheering?"

AaronaBuju commented:

"Ahh, na why dem stand idle🤣?"

Dior said:

"So dem go pay am?🤣."

Clintonmorre wrote:

"It is only in Ghana that we use actors as musicians. Hmm."

