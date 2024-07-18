Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is still in the UK, pending an upcoming lecture at the British Museum

Unlike previous years, Otumfuo marked this year's Awukudae festival with some dignitaries in London

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had an amazing celebration of the Awukudae festival which occurred on July 17, 2024.

Despite being in London, the Asantehene celebrated the occasion in grand style, enjoying every bit of it.

The day started with a traditional drumming and dance session at his UK residence and climaxed with a special dinner with some Ghanaian dignitaries.

According to an X post made by @Asante_Nation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was hosted to a private dinner at the Athenaeum Pall Mall in London.

He was joined by former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, H.E Papa Owusu Ankomah.

Netizens react to Otumfuo and Kufuor's dinner

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video of the Asantehene and former President Kufuor having a private dinner.

