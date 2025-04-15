Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunted a diamond ring, igniting fresh engagement speculation

According to reports, the footballer had not officially proposed, suggesting that the ring might be a fashion piece

The post may be linked to recent threats against the couple, prompting CR7 to increase security at their Riyadh home

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, fuelled speculation about a possible engagement after sharing a cryptic Instagram story featuring a dazzling diamond ring on her finger.

The image has set social media abuzz, with fans wondering if the Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar had finally popped the big question after years of speculation about the state of their relationship.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for years and have two children together. Image credit: OSCAR DEL POZO

Source: Getty Images

The Instagram story in question showed a close-up of Rodriguez’s hand adorned with a large, rectangular diamond ring on her left ring finger — the traditional finger for engagement rings.

The snap was posted alongside Arabic text that translates to “And keep evil away from us, Amen.”

Notably, Rodriguez also has the same phrase tattooed on her hand, which was visible in the photo.

While Rodriguez made no direct mention of an engagement, the post was enough to get fans speculating, especially given the placement of the ring and the mysterious tone of the caption.

Still No Official Proposal

Despite the visual clues, The Mail has reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet proposed to Georgina. According to their sources, the post was not intended as an engagement announcement.

Instead, the ring could simply be a statement piece — something Rodriguez, a fashion icon in her own right, is known for flaunting from time to time.

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award winner Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid poses with Georgina Rodriguez (2ndL) and others on January 9, 2017. Image credit: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

This isn't the first time engagement rumors have surrounded the high-profile couple. Over the years, similar speculation has arisen during their vacations, public appearances, and red-carpet events, but no official confirmation has ever been made.

Deeper Message Behind the Post

The timing and message of Rodriguez’s post may also have deeper implications. Reports suggest that the cryptic caption may be linked to recent threats made against the couple.

Allegedly, these threats were serious enough that Ronaldo has taken steps to increase security at their Riyadh residence.

The phrase “keep evil away from us” could thus be interpreted not just as a spiritual or emotional plea, but also as a nod to the couple’s heightened concern for their safety in recent times.

Long-Term Love Story

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016 and share a family, including biological and surrogate children.

Despite never officially tying the knot, they have built a life together and often express their deep affection for one another on social media and in interviews.

Rodriguez has stood by Ronaldo through major career moves, legal troubles, and public scrutiny. Likewise, Ronaldo has openly credited her for bringing stability and love into his life.

, who recently won a Guinness World Record, has finally popped the question.

Benzema aims subtle dig at Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Karim Benzema's cryptic dig aimed at former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The French professional player, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, posted an iconic image of former Brazil international, Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, on his Instagram story, sparking specuclations that the relationshop between the former Real Madrid stars has broken down.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh