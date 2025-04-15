Mandy Ofori Sarpong, daughter of Ghanaian businessman Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, captivated attendees at Harvard University with her sophisticated fashion sense

Mandy Ofori Sarpong accompanied her father during his lecture at the 16th Annual Africa Development Conference

Some social media users have commented on Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his family's beautiful photo on Instagram

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, a prominent Ghanaian businessman, was recently supported by his family during his latest lecture at Harvard University.

His wife, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, a distinguished lawyer, and their daughter attended the event, with Mandy drawing attention for her sophisticated fashion choice.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong graces Harvard University in a stylish ensemble, supporting her father's lecture at the Africa Development Conference. Photo credit: @utv.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong, who made headlines in 2023 with her lavish wedding, showcased a refined sense of style at the conference.

She opted for a simple yet elegant short round-neck button-front dress, complemented by black leggings for modesty and black leather boots that provided both height and comfort.

To enhance her outfit, she wore a stylish black belted blazer and styled her hair in African braids, pairing her look with makeup that harmonised beautifully with her skin tone.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong wore gold earrings, and her notable wedding ring completed her stylish ensemble.

Dr. Ofori Sarpong presented himself in a tailored blue suit that reflected his professional stature in the business world. Supporting her husband, Mrs. Ofori Sarpong wore a chic turtleneck long dress paired with a fashionable trench coat, resonating with corporate women present at the event.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong slays in a stylish outfit on her wedding day. Photo credit: @utv.

Dr Ofori Sarpong gives a lecture at Harvard

Some social media users have commented on Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his family's photo that was taken at Harvard University. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nyarkoa. lucy

"People who are saying making money is better than education,after making money it left for you to be invited to Harvard,money without education is nothing."

tmm20_24

"When leaving you left your brother Despite or something’s are for scholars only."

kelvin_frempong

"He has set the standard high."

Profile of Mandy Ofori Sarpong

In addition to her role as a supportive spouse, Mandy Ofori Sarpong is a Senior Associate at ENS in Ghana, specialising in areas such as project finance, banking, tax, energy, and petroleum law.

Her expertise encompasses advising commercial banks on loan facilities and regulatory matters, as well as guiding companies on tax implications related to various transactions.

Furthermore, she is skilled in handling commercial property transactions, conducting due diligence, and financing major infrastructure projects, advising clients across multiple sectors, including multinational banks and oil and energy companies.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong's qualification

Ghanaian lawyer and heiress Mandy Ofori Sarpong has attended many prestigious schools in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

LLB (Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology)

Graduate Diploma in Law (University of Law, UK)

Legal Practice Course (University of Law, UK)

Professional Certificate in Law (Ghana School of Law)

Admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana

Mandy Ofori Sarpong marries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and her fiancé, George Locher, who were married in a lavish ceremony.

The famous wealthy couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Accra.

The first wedding videos have surfaced online, showcasing several beautiful moments during the service.

