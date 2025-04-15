Afenyo-Markin, in a video, led a worship session during the Minority caucus' visit to the Kantamanto market on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

The Minority leader sang the veteran gospel musician Cindy Thompson's classic song, Awurade Kasa

Afenyo-Markin and the Minority caucus also donated GH₵200,000 cash to the traders affected by the January fire incident

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency in the Central Region, Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, and the Minority caucus in parliament visited the Kantamanto market on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Minority leader was spotted leading a worship session with some traders at the Kantamanto market during the minority caucus visit.

Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin passionately sang legendary Ghanaian singer Cindy Thompson's gospel classic, Awurade Kasa, along with his colleagues and a few traders who surrounded them.

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency expressed his gratitude to the traders for joining the minority caucus in worshipping God during their visit.

Afenyo-Markin later addressed the traders before donating GH₵200,000 cash on behalf of the minority caucus in Parliament to support them as they recovered from the massive losses from the fire incident, which ravaged a huge part of the market in January 2025.

The Minority leader was accompanied to the Kantamanto market by a group of the New Patriotic Party MPs, including Jerry Ahmed Shaib and Frank Annoh-Dompreh of the Weija-Gbawe and the Nsawam/Adoagyiri constituencies respectively.

The Effutu constituency MP also appealed to the traders to put aside their political differences and embrace peace for significant progress in Ghana.

The Minority caucus' visit to the Kantamanto market for the donation comes after they travelled to the Ashanti Region to commiserate with the traders affected by the recent fire outbreak at the Adum PZ market.

Honourable Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin led a delegation to the Adum PZ market, where he addressed the traders and donated GH₵200,000 cash with his colleagues to support their efforts in rebuilding the market after the fire incident.

Afenyo-Markin also assured the Adum PZ market traders that the Minority would speak on the issue on the floor of Parliament and push for the necessary support to help the traders rebuild their lives.

The Effutu constituency MP also called on President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to immediately begin rebuilding the market and help the traders overcome their current financial woes.

Below is the video of Afenyo-Markin leading the worship session at Kantamanto market:

Reactions to Afenyo-Markin's worship session at Kantamanto

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mi5CEH commented:

"Lol, singing to prison. He really needs that."

Babs1_ said:

"Okay, this will bring employment to them, right. Vim wai."

kwamzkufour wrote:

"He think say worship songs go make the party come back or what?"

Sylencer223 said:

"Of course, the only way to sway people is to use the name of the Lord, which is a strong tower, the runner runs into and is safe🤗🤗🤗."

Afenyo-Markin interacts with Ashanti Regional Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin interacted with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, when they met.

In a video, the Minority leader shared a joke, which got the Ashanti Regional minister laughing.

The video of Afenyo-Markin interacting with the Ashanti Regional Minister triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

